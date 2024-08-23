RG Kar SC hearing: Did Kapil Sibal laugh in court? Why is this Congress leader asking him to withdraw from case?

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has found himself in quite the controversy for representing the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court suo motu cognisance case of the rape-murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal.

During Day Two of the hearing, which was yesterday, Thursday, August 22, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who is investigating the case, and Kapil Sibal were in the middle of an exchange with the bench. They were speaking about the lapses in the registration of the case by the Kolkata police.

As per a tweet by Bar and Bench, this is how the conversation went after Sibal allegedly laughed:

Sibal: what are you saying. that is a general diary entry we are also saying that.



SG: please do not laugh a girl has lost her life in the most inhuman way!

This clip from the hearing has gone viral. Kapil Sibal has already been drawing a lot of flak for representing the West Bengal government.

This has sparked major outrage with Amit Malviya of the BJP condemning Sibal for his lack of sensitivity.

Speaking to Times Now, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had this to say today, August 22.

"Kapil Sibal is a legal luminary but I would request him to withdraw from this case. Considering the sentiments, anger, and frustration of the people of Bengal, it would be better not to support the criminals."

Chowdhury was speaking in the context of the Supreme Court pulling up the West Bengal Government and the Kolkata Police for its handling of the case, especially timing of the registration of FIR and postmortem.

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra are hearing the case.