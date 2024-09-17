Breaking: West Bengal CP Vineet Goyal, DME, DHS transferred; netizens, BJP call it "musical chairs", "eyewash"

The latest news from West Bengal is that the Commissioner of Police (CP) Vineeth Kumar Goyal has been transferred. Additionally, the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Sciences (DHS) were also transferred.
Remember, the removal of Goyal, DME, DHS, and health secretary were among the five demands of the agitating doctors against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. But it may be noted that their initial demand was for their removal, not transfer. However, after the meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat yesterday, September 16, the minutes of the meeting shared clearly mentions transfer.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) protestors, who have been on a sit-in-protest since September 10, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 16 after four unsuccessful attempts. The meeting ended with a positive outcome as the CM agreed to fulfil the demands of the doctors. One of which was the removal of Goyal by 4 pm today.
BJP's National Spokesperson, CR Kesavan, has called it "eyewash" and said that merely transferring is just deflecting of responsibility. "A mere transfer is nothing but a ploy," he went on to say.
"As things stand, it looks like a staged game of musical chair," stated Dr Abhinaba Pal,
Embed, please:
In orders dated today, September 17, Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty issued orders to appoint the concerned IPS officers to the post newly assigned.
Here are the details:
CP, Kolkata Vineet Kumar Goyal is posted now as an ADG & IGP, STF, WB (Additional Direct General & Inspector-General of Police, State Security, West Bengal)
Director, Directorate of Economic Offences, Gyanwant Singh, IPS has been posted as ADG & IGP, IB, WB (Additional Direct General & Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence Branch, West Bengal)
ADG & IGP, IB, WB Manoj Kumar Verma, IPS posted as CP, Kolkata
ADG & IGP, STF, WB Tripura Atharv posted as Director, Directorate of Economic Offences
Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Division, Kolkata Abhishek Gupta, IPS posted as CO, EFR 2nd Battalion (Circle-Officer, Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR))
DC East, Siliguri PC, Dipak Sarkar posted as DC, North Division, Kolkata.
DME, DHS removed
The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Swasthya Bhavan have issued orders today transferring the DME, DHS and other officials to new postings.
DME Dr Kaustav Nayak is now the Director, Institute of Health and Family Welfare
DHS Dr Debashis Halder is the new Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Medical Education, Swasthya Bhavan
Other others who were transferred as:
Dr Swapan Soren, Jt. DHS, IBTM and IH was made DHS in charge while the Director, Institute of Health and Family Welfare Dr Suparna Datta is given the charge of OSD, Medical Education, Swasthya Bhavan.