Breaking: West Bengal CP Vineet Goyal, DME, DHS transferred; netizens, BJP call it "musical chairs", "eyewash"

The latest news from West Bengal is that the Commissioner of Police (CP) Vineeth Kumar Goyal has been transferred. Additionally, the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Sciences (DHS) were also transferred.

Remember, the removal of Goyal, DME, DHS, and health secretary were among the five demands of the agitating doctors against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. But it may be noted that their initial demand was for their removal, not transfer. However, after the meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat yesterday, September 16, the minutes of the meeting shared clearly mentions transfer.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) protestors, who have been on a sit-in-protest since September 10, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 16 after four unsuccessful attempts. The meeting ended with a positive outcome as the CM agreed to fulfil the demands of the doctors. One of which was the removal of Goyal by 4 pm today.

BJP's National Spokesperson, CR Kesavan, has called it "eyewash" and said that merely transferring is just deflecting of responsibility. "A mere transfer is nothing but a ploy," he went on to say.