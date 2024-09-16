Post meeting, protesting doctors & CM Mamata Banerjee to address separate press conferences?

As the meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the agitating junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital comes to an end after almost two hours today, September 16, the conclusion of the meeting is yet to be ascertained.

As per the sources, both parties are waiting to sign the minutes of the meeting.

To recall, the meeting finally happened after four unsuccessful attempts as doctors demanded a live telecast or recording of the meeting. However, earlier today, while inviting doctors for the fifth and final meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant agreed to share the minutes of the meeting on the doctors' appeal.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to begin at 5 pm, began around 7 pm today, September 16.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) has started the sit-in-protest before the Swasthya Bhavan on September 10, putting forth their five demands. It was concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar.

Speaking to EdexLive, an MBBS doctor, Abhinaba Pal, revealed, "The meeting has ended. Both parties are waiting to sign the minutes of the meeting. Following that, the delegation of doctors will head to the Swasthya Bhavan, commence a meeting, and address the press."

Additionally, the chief minister may also hold a press meeting after the delegation leaves, he hinted.

When asked about the speculation that the government officials are saying the meeting has resulted in a positive outcome, Pal said, "According to them, the positive outcome would be us returning to duties by calling off the strike. However, there are no concrete details until the delegation holds internal discussions. We have to wait and watch."