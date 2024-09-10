IMA Kolkata President REFUTES alleged IMA press release to continue RG Kar protests

The viral press release from the “IMA Bengal” which promised that the doctors’ protests in West Bengal would “not die down” was not authorised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), claimed the Kolkata Branch of IMA.



Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Sarbari Dutta, President of the branch and IMA’s National General Secretary-elect said that the IMA officially released no such announcement, and attributed the circular to “individuals with vested interests”.



“The name of the IMA might be on the masthead of this press note, but that doesn’t make it an official IMA-issued circular,” she adds.



She further says that the lack of the official stamp of the IMA and the signatures or contact information of the individuals who issued the press release makes its authenticity more doubtable.

“Agitation welcome, but duty more important”

Talking more specifically about the notice’s announcements, Dr Dutta said that the IMA is not against the resident doctors’ agitation in Kolkata. “A gruesome incident happened to one of our own, and we are completely against it,” she says.



However, she adds that doctors should also remember their duties to the people. “Every doctor, including the ones protesting, has taken the Hippocratic Oath and swore to serve the public selflessly,” she explains, adding that the protesting doctors are bound to resume their duties if the Supreme Court of India orders so.



“We are not asking them to cease their protests. We are only asking them to perform medical duties too,” she said.



To recall, the Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and Justices Manoj Misra and JB Pardiwala which is hearing the RG Kar rape and murder case, issued an ultimatum to the doctors protesting in West Bengal yesterday, September 9, ordering them to resume their duties by 5 pm today, September 10.



The bench further added that the West Bengal government would be authorised to initiate disciplinary action if they failed to do so.



Seemingly in response to the order, the press release, signed by the “Action Committee of IMA Bengal State” expressed their disappointment with the Supreme Court, as well as the handling of the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



"Our junior colleagues are protesting not only for speedy and fair justice for the heinous crime against Abhaya but also against the health syndicate to ensure such crimes and corruption do not occur in the future,” the press release read, speaking in defence of the protesting doctors