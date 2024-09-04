RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court's September 5 hearing CANCELLED because...

The Supreme Court hearing scheduled in the suo motu case over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder incident, which was to take place tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, has been cancelled.

This is because the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will not be holding court on Thursday, September 5.

This news comes as a blow to the medical community and protestors who have been anticipating the upcoming hearing, expecting justice for the victim of the brutal rape and murder that took place in Kolkata on August 9.

The official notice released by the apex court today, reads, “Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India will not be holding the Court on 05.09.2024 (Thursday). Hence, sitting of Chief Justice's Court comprising Hon'ble the Chief Justice, Hon'ble Mr. Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Manoj Misra stands cancelled and the matters listed before this Bench will not be taken up for hearing.”

It is yet to be made clear when the hearing will be scheduled now.

On the other hand, news reports revealed that the victim’s family and parents have decided to join the protesting doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today, September 4, seeking justice for the victim.