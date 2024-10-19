“Unresolved issues causing widespread stress”: TGPSC aspirants write to Telangana Chief Secretary

Aspirants of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) wrote to A Shanti Kumar, the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, seeking her urgent intervention into the “unresolved issues” in the Group 1 Main examinations.

In their letter, the aspirants state that these issues have been causing “widespread distress” among “thousands of aspirants”, and urge that the Group 1 Main exams be rescheduled immediately “in the interest of fairness”, ensuring that no candidate is at a disadvantage.

To recall, TGPSC Group 1 aspirants have been protesting all across Hyderabad for the last four days, demanding the withdrawal of Government Order 29, which amended the selection ratio of 1:50 in the Open Category. Aspirants from reserved categories say that GO 29 denies them a fair chance to compete for Open seats.

In addition, petitions challenging GO 29 have been listed in the Supreme Court of India, as well as the Telangana High Court.

Thus, aspirants have also been demanding that the Group 1 Main exams be rescheduled until after the hearings are concluded.

These protests are met by police action, lathi charging, detainment, and electricity and internet shutdowns in protest areas.

Speaking about the police action, the aspirants say, “Several students have been physically assaulted, with some suffering injuries on their hands that left them unable to write the exam,” adding that this response from the police “not only caused them physical harm but also left them in a state of emotional distress.”

Further, the students alleged that the study material published by Telugu Akademi, which they have been using to prepare for the TSPSC Group 1 exams ever since they were notified in 2022, have now been made invalid.

The students lament, “How can we be expected to prepare properly when the very foundation of our study materials has been declared at the last minute?”

What do the aspirants demand?

In light of all these issues, the aspirants present the following demands:

Immediate rescheduling of the exam until the legal uncertainties surrounding it are resolved Clear and official guidelines on the study material to be used, and a status update on the validity of Telugu Akademi books Reconsidering of the implementation of GO 29 Respecting peaceful protests and ending police brutality

Urging the secretary’s invention to resolve these issues, the aspirants write, “(We) have invested years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication in preparing for the exam. We are not asking for preferential treatment, but for fairness, transparency, and the opportunity to succeed in a just system.”

“The future of thousands of aspirants is at stake, and your timely action can restore faith in the process and prevent further distress,” the aspirants further write.