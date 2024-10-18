RG Kar: CBI investigates 6 more doctors in financial irregularities case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun investigating six additional doctors at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in connection to alleged multi-crore financial irregularities in the medical facility.

The former and controversial principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh and his confidant house staff at the hospital, Ashish Pandey, have also been under the central agency's scrutiny, according to sources aware of the development, reports IANS.

Pandey was previously arrested by CBI officials in the financial irregularities case and is currently in judicial custody in connection with this matter.

Previously, the CBI interrogated a few of these six doctors as suspects.

According to the sources, the investigating officials have also obtained certain critical documents that point to the six doctors' involvement in the financial irregularities case.

The main charges in the financial irregularities case include manipulating the hospital's tendering process to award contracts to ineligible contractors in exchange for large commissions, illegally outsourcing hospital infrastructure-related jobs to private outsourced agencies, bypassing the state public works department, smuggling bio-medical wastes and selling organs from unidentified bodies brought to the hospital mortuary in an open market.

Dr Sandip Ghosh is being investigated by the CBI for both financial irregularities and the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor in the hospital's premises on August 9.

In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the financial irregularities case. While the CBI investigation is court-directed and overseen, the ED intervened on its own after filing an enforcement case information report (ECIR).