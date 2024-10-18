Kolkata Doctors’ hunger strike: WBJDF calls for “Justice March” from RG Kar victim’s neighbourhood

Starting at 2 pm, the front would march from HB Town in Sodepur, to Dharmatala, where the site of the hunger strike is located.

The front urged people to join the march in groups and organise similar marches from their areas and neighbourhoods.

It is worth remembering that Abhaya, the postgraduate trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was from Sodepur.

Demanding justice for Abhaya, as well as safer working conditions for healthcare professionals in Kolkata, junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 5. Today, October 18, marks 14 days since the strike began.

Since the strike began, six junior doctors had to be hospitalised due to deteriorated health conditions from the fast.

The doctors who are on hunger strike have been receiving support from medical students, teaching faculty, doctors, healthcare workers, and associations across India, who also launched fasts, and threatened to resign and withdraw services.