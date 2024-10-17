What is the post-Pujo Bijoya Sammilani outreach campaign launched amid RG Kar protests?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started a massive outreach campaign named Bijoya Sammilani throughout West Bengal amid the rape-murder tragedy at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has caused considerable outrage.

The social events began today, Thursday, October 17 and are scheduled to go on into the following week, reports PTI.

Traditionally celebrated following the Durga Puja festival, Bijoya Sammilani is a time for communities to come together, share food, and deepen their bonds with one another.

TMC officials and local party workers will interact with locals at the booth and block levels throughout this year's festivities, emphasising the party's dedication to the neighbourhood.

In order to promote camaraderie and support among guests, they intend to award meritorious students, locals, and party veterans.

A TMC leader commented on the outreach initiative, saying, "The Bijoya Sammilani of the party has started… We will organise these events where interactions with the masses will take place."

The leader went on to say that the party wants to refute the negative narratives spread by the opposition during the continuing protests over the RG Kar incident.

"Such social events organised by the party usually get good response from the masses," they noted, expressing hope that the turnout will reflect the community's sentiments, especially in light of the protests.

The city's festive spirit was dampened by the ongoing protests seeking justice for the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital in August, which led to the subduing of this year's Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors' hunger strike entered its 13th day today, with the protests against the RG Kar incident persisting.