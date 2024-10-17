TGPSC Group-1 aspirants protesting at Gandhi Nagar Park detained

News reports state that about 50 aspirants have been detained on preventive measures.

Candidates, particularly those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and Backward Classes categories claim that they have been facing difficulties due to Government Order 29 (GO 29). The order revised the original notification for Group 1 services released in April 2022, changing the selection method of the candidates by altering the 1:50 ratio.

Currently, the Telangana High Court is hearing petitions from aspirants challenging GO 29, with the next hearing scheduled for November 20. Thus, candidates have been requesting the Telangana Government to delay the Main exam until the court case concludes.

A few aspirants even met KT Rama Rao, former state minister and Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Telangana Bhavan today.

In the meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud discussed the matter with aspirants and said that he would put forth a resolution today evening.

The TGPSC exams have been scheduled from October 21 to October 27.

Yesterday, October 16, the Telangana Police detained about 10 to 15 aspirants protesting in Ashok Nagar to “disperse the crowd”.