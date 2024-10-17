TGPSC Group-1 aspirants meet TPCC President Mahesh Goud; resolution to be arrived at by today evening

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud will discuss the issues put forth by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 aspirants and a decision will be taken regarding the same by today evening, Thursday, October 17, informed sources.

Mahesh Kumar Goud met the aspirants at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad today, October 17 to speak about their problems. Group 1 students made it clear that they are asking for the rescheduling of Group 1 exams as they are facing difficulties due to Government Order (GO) 29. It was the aspirants' demand that GO 55 should be implemented.

After clarity is achieved post Telangana High Court hearings, the matter can be taken forward.

It may be recalled that the aspirants protested last night at Ashok Nagar after it was noted that the TGSPC Group-1 exams will begin on October 21 and will go on till 27. They were detained by the police.

Aspirants even met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan today, Thursday, October 17. He had earlier promised that BRS would not let injustice happen to the aspirants.

The aspirants even appealed to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India for help.