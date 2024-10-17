Kolkata doctors hunger strike: Protesting junior doctor Aniket discharged from hospital

Junior doctor Aniket Mahato, who was hospitalised after his health worsened from sitting on a hunger strike in Kolkata, was released from the hospital today, October 17.

Mahato was part of the indefinite hunger strike calling for justice for the RG Kar hospital rape-and-murder victim.

According to a senior doctor at the hospital, Mahato has been recommended seven days of "total rest," with a health evaluation to follow, reports PTI.

Doctors have cautioned him against resuming fasting.

"His condition has improved, but he requires at least seven days of complete rest at home. Restarting fasting could be risky," the doctor told PTI.

Mahato, who was a prominent voice in the continuing junior doctor protest, thanked the community for its unwavering support.

"We will continue until we achieve justice for our colleague-sister who met such a cruel end. We will fight until our last breath," he said.

Junior medics started the indefinite hunger strike which is on its 13th day today, on October 5.

Six fasting doctors have been admitted to the hospital thus far because of serious health issues.

Eight medical personnel are still fasting indefinitely at Dharmatala, the site of the hunger strike in Kolkata.

A central referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, a bed vacancy monitoring system, the immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, and the creation of task forces to guarantee basic amenities like CCTV, on-call rooms, and restrooms at their places of employment are among the demands made by the doctors who are protesting.

They are also demanding that hospitals have more police presence, that permanent female police officers be hired, and that open positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals be filled quickly.