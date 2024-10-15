WATCH: Scores of people join Droho Carnival against Kolkata rape-murder case

However, the Carnival did not have a smooth start, as the West Bengal Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (formerly Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure) on October 14 in the city. This development came as the Droho Carnival clashed with the Durga Puja Immersion Carnival that took place in the city today.

According to the Police order, no rallies, meetings, processions, dharna, demonstrations and gatherings were allowed "to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest.”

Later in the day, the Kolkata High Court set aside this order, upon prayers by junior doctors challenging the imposition of Section 163, clearing the way for people to participate in the Droho Carnival.

Visuals of the Carnival circulating on social media show thousands at the protest, with the citizens of Kolkata arriving at the protest site in droves to express their solidarity with the doctors, who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 11 days.

People in the protest can be seen holding up signs, playing the dhol (traditional drums) and sloganeering, demanding justice for Abhaya.

Here are some visuals: