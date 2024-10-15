RG Kar protests: Meet the two junior doctors who joined fast-unto-death agitation today

It might be recalled that despite a meeting between medical representatives and the state government on Monday, October 15, no resolution was reached. The situation worsened as two additional doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' protest in Kolkata's Esplanade area fell ill.

The doctors have been protesting the tragic rape and murder of a Postgraduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which occurred on August 9, over two months ago.

The indefinite hunger strike at Kolkata’s Esplanade area started on October 5, after over 50 days of 'cease work' which was held in two phases, and has continued for 11 days now. So far, four doctors have fallen critically ill and have been admitted to the ICU.

The doctors demand a precise timeline from the Government of West Bengal to address their ten-point demands, along with justice for Abhaya, and safety and security for healthcare workers.