RG Kar protests: 9 arrested protestors to be produced before court after 12.30 pm today

The latest being reported about the protest by doctors in Kolkata is that the arrested nine doctors will be produced before Alipore District & Session Court in Kolkata today around 12.30 pm. Fighting for justice for Abhaya (name changed), who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the junior doctors of West Bengal, and others are continuing their agitation.

A source revealed that the protesting doctors were scheduled to visit Goddes Durga's Puja pandals and amidst the crowd, they planned to chant slogans like "Justice for Abhaya" on October 9. It is learnt that as they reached Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata, civic volunteers started to manhandle women protestors.

"We visited a few pandals, and when we were heading to the Tridhara Puja pandal, civil volunteers dressed in civil uniforms manhandled us. As per the Supreme Court, the volunteers have violated the law and order as they are not entitled to perform such actions," the source said, adding that the police had arrested 29 doctors from the site.

"This is also a violation of our fundamental rights. It is bothersome to encounter such incidents for sloganeering for justice," the source spoke in dismay.

Police released 20 protestors

Additionally, it is learnt that 20 of the arrested protestors, among 29, were released last night owing to their alleged non-involvement in the incident, the source revealed. "Nine protestors were detained, and about 20 protestors were released late at night. Three of the nine are junior doctors, and the other doctors are supporting doctors," said the source.

Allegedly, these nine doctors were booked under Sections 353 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the source said. The absence of female police officers during the arrest of the doctors was also brought to our attention.

What do this section mean?

Section 353: Statements conducing to public mischief. Relates of creation, publication, or distribution of false statements that cause public mischief.

Giving additional inputs, the President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Suvrankar Datta said, "It is disheartening and very disappointing for us. The meeting with the Principal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar was not fruitful."

"The meeting, which took place for over three hours, was concluded with verbal assurances yet again, leaving us in distress."