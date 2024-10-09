RG Kar case CBI chargesheet against Sanjay Roy: Nature of injuries, cause of death, evidence

On Tuesday, October 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet in the case of the rape and murder case of a second-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Sealdah's special court.

It accused Sanjoy Roy, a contract employee with the Kolkata Police, of raping and murdering the on-duty lady doctor. According to CBI sources, the chargesheet included statements from over 200 people, NDTV reports.

The chargesheet described the events, nature of injuries, cause of death, and evidence against Roy.

According to the CBI, the victim died of suffocation caused by a combination of manual strangulation and smothering. Injuries discovered on the accused's body suggested the application of blunt force, which was compatible with evidence of resistance from the victim.

"The injuries related to hymen, which were fresh in origin, are clearly indicating that the victim had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault," according to the charge sheet, reports NDTV.



The evidence against Roy

According to NDTV, the CBI, in the chargesheet, said that Roy was nabbed by the Kolkata Police in their investigation, and evidence collected by them to establish his presence at the crime scene. It is using this that the CBI made the case against Roy.

Through CCTV footage, the CBI also discovered that by the time he left the crime scene, his Bluetooth neckband, which was on him when he entered the crime scene, was missing. It was this headband, seized by the Kolkata police, that was a key piece of evidence leading to his arrest.

In addition to the neckband, the CBI's list of physical evidence includes the victim's laptop and cell phone, the accused's cell phone, the accused's blood sample, and the blood and internal organ matter that were examined during the autopsy.

Further, forensic investigation also revealed the victim’s blood on Roy’s jeans and slippers, recovered in the accused's barracks on August 12. His saliva was found on a nipple swab preserved during the postmortem, and his hair was also recovered from the crime scene, according to the charge sheet, reports NDTV.

The evidence was forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh, New Delhi, and Kolkata, according to the chargesheet.