BREAKING: Junior doctors invited for a meeting with State Task Force & Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant TODAY

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) recieved an email from Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant regarding a meeting with the State Task Force today, Wednesday, October 9.

The letter states: "You are kindly invited to attend a meeting with the members of the State Task Force chaired by the Chief Secretary, West Bengal at 7:45 PM today (09/10/2024) at the Conference Hall of Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. You may bring a delegation of 8-10 members for the above meeting."