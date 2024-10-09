Breaking

BREAKING: Junior doctors invited for a meeting with State Task Force & Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant TODAY

They have been permitted to bring a delegation fo eight to ten members
Here are the details
The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) recieved an email from Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant regarding a meeting with the State Task Force today, Wednesday, October 9.

Via the email, Dr Manoj Pant addressed the junior doctors and invited them for a meeting with the State Task Force today, October 9, at 7.45 pm at the Conference Hall of Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. They have been permitted to bring a delegation fo eight to ten members.

The letter states: "You are kindly invited to attend a meeting with the members of the State Task Force chaired by the Chief Secretary, West Bengal at 7:45 PM today (09/10/2024) at the Conference Hall of Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. You may bring a delegation of 8-10 members for the above meeting."

For two months, junior doctors in Kolkata have continued their fight against the horrific crime, demanding substantial policy-level changes and measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers in medical colleges and hospitals. On October 5, they started a hunger strike regarding the same.

The horrific crime referred to is the rape and murder of 31-year-old medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9, exactly two months ago.

