EXCLUSIVE: "Hope to surpass Bengaluru success here," says ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja on Hyderabad launch

In its plan to expand its Hyderabad operations, Kota-based ALLEN Career Institute announced the launch of new campuses in five key locations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad today, October 5.

These campuses are located at Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad, Madhapur, and Miyapur.

The launch ceremony took place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city today, Saturday, October 5, with Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the National Badminton Team, as the guest of honour.

In the ceremony, Nitin Kukreja, Chief Executive Officer of ALLEN Career Institute, said, “Hyderabad represents the next chapter in Allen’s journey of empowering students across India. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on holistic development, we aim to transform not just academic outcomes, but lives.”

In an exclusive roundtable interaction with the media, including EdexLive, Kukreja elaborated on ALLEN’s goals for its Hyderabad chapter, the transformative potential of technology in education, the evolution of the coaching industry & need for its regulation, and alleviating the pressure faced by young learners.

Here are some excerpts: