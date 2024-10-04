RG Kar rape-murder: Doctors to launch 'fast unto death’ agitation if demands not met before deadline

West Bengal's agitating junior doctors are likely to call off their complete casework today, on Friday, October 4, and resume normal duties, while continuing with their demonstrations demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and improved security measures in medical facilities.

As per a report by PTI, the announcement for ending the cease work is likely to be made later today, after a rally which is underway.

The junior doctors have planned to set a deadline for the state government to implement their demands, after which, they will launch an "indefinite fast" until their promises are fulfilled, a source told PTI.

"We held a governing body meeting. We have decided to suspend the total cease work for now, but our demonstrations will continue. We are mindful of the large number of patients relying on state-run hospitals every day," one of the agitating junior doctors told PTI.

Their senior counterparts had urged them to suspend the 'cease work' in light of the hardships faced by ordinary patients.

"We plan to give the state government a deadline to fulfil our demands, particularly in light of the attacks doctors face in various hospitals. If our demands are not met, we will launch a fast unto death agitation," he added.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services.

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.