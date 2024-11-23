NEET-UG to transition to Computer-Based Testing from next year onwards?

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the Undergraduate (NEET-UG), is likely to be conducted in a computer-based testing (CBT) mode, stated a Times of India report.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly said that consultations are in process with the Ministry of Health, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and a committee led by the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief, K Radhakrishnan, which has been assigned the task of advising and monitoring the NTA to ensure strong and transparent examination processes.



Radhakrishnan Committee's suggestions

The Radhakrishnan Committee, formed in response to the NEET paper leak, has now presented a series of recommendations to the NTA, such as a phased shift to online testing to reduce security risks associated with paper-based examination.



It has also suggested a hybrid model where question papers are digitally transmitted to examination centres and responses are recorded on paper. This approach would reduce the physical handling of question papers, eliminating vulnerabilities at the printing, storage, and transportation stages.



These methods will aim at minimising the physical handling of question papers, thereby reducing vulnerabilities during the printing, storage, and transportation stages.



Minister's statement

According to the Times of India report, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NTA is now working laboriously to implement the recommendations.



He said, "We have started implementation of the committee's report. A monitoring group has been set up, which will continuously advise and monitor NTA. It will work as a third-party vigil."



He further added that the NTA will be conducting NEET and based on the deliberations held with the ministry, the committee, and the NTA, it will be moving towards adopting the CBT mode of examination rather than the paper-based mode.