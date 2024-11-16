IIT Roorkee: Data on SC/ST & OBC faculty positions “not available”, reveals RTI reply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has revealed that it had no information about the number of faculty positions in the institute for General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

This revelation has come through a reply given by the institute to a Right to Information (RTI) query by Kiran Kumar Gowd, President of the All India OBC Students’ Association (AIOBCSA) to the Ministry of Education, seeking the number of SC/ST and OBC members hired as faculty in premier higher education institutions, particularly the IITs and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

In the query, Gowd posed three questions:

Total number of faculty positions in the General, SC, ST, OBC & EWS categories Total number of occupied positions per category Total number of vacant positions per category

IIT Roorkee responded that while they had 939 total posts, with 533 of them occupied and 406 vacant, “categorised information” across categories was “not available in compiled form.”

“Lack of information means that the institution is hiding their mistakes,” AIOBCSA said, sharing the update on their X account.