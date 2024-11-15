Bombay HC to hear suspended TISS PhD Scholar’s case on December 3

During earlier hearings, the counsels for TISS and the University Grants Commission (UGC) argued that Ramadas should appeal to the TISS vice-chancellor rather than have the matter reviewed by the court. However, the high court rejected this, noting that the vice-chancellor had already approved the disciplinary action, making such an appeal “futile”, informs PSF.

“This court decision is significant, as it marks a departure from the previous experiences where student petitions are redirected to university authorities for reconsideration in the recent past,” the forum adds in its statement.

It further states that on November 11, 2024, the court began evaluating the show-cause notice and the empowered committee’s report, which recommended Ramadas’s suspension. The TISS administration filed a third affidavit, citing new evidence to justify the penalty, but these claims had not been disclosed earlier.

The case will next be heard on December 3, 2024, following a request from TISS.

PSF claims that the outcome of this case is expected to set a precedent for student rights in academic institutions nationwide, as Ramadas has been barred from accessing education for over seven months.