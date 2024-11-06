RG Kar suo motu case: SC defers hearings, will resume tomorrow

The suo motu case of the gruesome rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been deferred again by the Supreme Court of India today, November 6.

Originally listed for yesterday, November 5, in this hearing, the Supreme Court was supposed to hear the status report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, as well as the financial irregularities at the college, reports Free Press Journal.

In addition, the West Bengal government was also by the asked Supreme Court to submit an affidavit detailing the process of recruiting municipal volunteers as well as ensuring the safety and security of hospitals and educational institutions through civic volunteers.

On Monday, November 4, the accused Sanjay Roy alleged that he was being “framed” while talking to the media after being presented at the Seldah Court.

The Sealdah court framed charges on Monday under sections 64, 66, and 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). The trial for the rape and murder incident will begin on November 11 and will continue every day except for vacations.

During the hearing, the Counsel for Roy remarked that while the charges against accused Sanjay Roy have been framed, they need re-examining and the trial needed to be stayed in the face of an alleged conspiracy, LiveLaw reports.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that they would hear the status reports tomorrow, Thursday, November 7.