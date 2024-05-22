Philippines opens doors for Indian medical aspirants

The House of Representatives, Philippines has adopted an amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959, allowing Indian and foreign students to register and practise medicine in the country.

India has repeatedly requested recognition of the Philippines as a top global destination for medical education, leading to this landmark development, informs Transworld Educare, the principal Indian associate of Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), a leading medical educational institution in the Philippines through an official press release.



Under this new provision, Indian students who get a Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine accredited by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and complete a 12-month internship will be entitled to register and practise medicine in the Philippines.



The CHED will issue the requisite certification to help with this procedure, enabling a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

This is especially advantageous to Indian medical students, who are increasingly choosing the Philippines for their medical study due to considerations such as high-quality education, English as the medium of teaching, and low living costs.

The new regulations also comply with the National Medical Commission's registration criteria, allowing Indian graduates to practise medicine in India after earning their MD degrees in the Philippines.