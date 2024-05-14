Telangana: Teachers on polling duty lathi-charged for demanding fair remuneration

Police personnel in Hyderabad reportedly 'caned' and used force against teachers who were on election duty at a voting centre in Narayankhed in Telangana's Sangareddy district. According to a report by The New Indian Express, on Tuesday, May 14, the teachers demanded remuneration fixed by the government.



As stated by the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) President K Jangaiah and General Secretary Chava Ravi, the teachers were demanding uniform compensation of Rs 600 per day for Polling Officers (POs) and Rs 400 per day for Assistant Polling Officers (APOs) duties, in accordance with the Government Order (GO) No 61 issued on May 11.



Reportedly, authorities paid Rs 3,150 to POs and APOs in Medak, Narsapur, Siddipet, and Gajwel Assembly constituencies within the Medak Lok Sabha segment. However, in Narayankhed, POs and APOs received only Rs 2,400.



Teachers faced police brutality

When teachers in Narayankhed requested the same amount, they met with police brutality, leading to injuries to TSUTF State Treasurer T Lakshmareddy, and other teachers, as per Chava Ravi's allegation, reported The New Indian Express.



It is alleged that the police resorted to lathi-charge under the orders of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) when they questioned the difference in remuneration within the same Lok Sabha constituency.



Consequently, Telangana State UTF President and General Secretary, K Jangaiah and Chava Ravi, demanded prompt action against the RDO and the police.