Court grants more time to Delhi police to file reply on Umar Khalid's bail plea

The District Court of Karkardooma, Delhi granted more time to Delhi Police to file a reply to Umar Khalid's plea seeking regular bail in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots case today, Thursday, March 14, ANI reports. He has been behind bars as an undertrial prisoner since September 2020.

It is his second bail application seeking regular bail.

After allowing time for Delhi police, Special Judge Sameer Bajpai scheduled the hearing for March 21.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad requested and was granted time. He stated that the reply would be filed on March 18. The case has been scheduled for March 21, 2024, for a rebuttal and bail arguments.

On February 28, the court issued a notice requesting a response from the Delhi police. Arguments in the case were scheduled for March 11.

Umar Khalid has applied for bail in a case relating to the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020, which is being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.



He has been charged under the strict anti-terror code UAPA as well as many sections of the Indian Penal Code.

His initial bail application was denied by the trial court in April 2022. His petition was dismissed as well by the Delhi High Court.



He is charged in the case alongside Sharjeel Imam, Mohd Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Gulfisha Fatima, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others.