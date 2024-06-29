NTA announces fresh dates for NCET, CSIR-UGC NET and UGC NET | Exams to be held in CBT mode

Fresh dates for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET); Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSRI-UGC NET) and UGC-NET June 2024 cycle have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as per a public notice released by it on Friday, June 28.

Not only this, all the three examinations will be held as Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Here are the fresh dates of the examinations:

NCET 2024: July 10

Joint CSIR UGC-NET: July 25 to 27

UGC NET June 2024 cycle: Between August 21 to September 4

"This is to inform all concerned candidates that due to certain unavoidable circumstances, some of the National Testing Agency (NTA) examinations were postponed/cancelled," the public notice stated.

"The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will be held as earlier scheduled on 06 July 2024," it informed.

It urged candidates to contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at the respective e-mail IDs ncet@nta.ac.in, csirnet@nta.ac.in, ugcnet@nta.ac.in, and aiapget@nta.ac.in for any clarification they require. Candidates were also requested to visit www.nta.ac.in for further details.

This public notice comes after major exam irregularities noted in exams like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), after which, followed court cases and protests.