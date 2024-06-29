Assam Varsity announces scholarship for students from violence-hit Manipur

A private university in Assam announced today, Saturday, June 29 that it would waive entrance fees for qualifying students from Manipur, which has been plagued by violence.

The Royal Global University in Guwahati has introduced the Hope for Manipur Scholarship, which would benefit students from families devastated by ethnic unrest in the adjacent state, according to a release, reports PTI.

The scholarship intends to help students and families affected by the ongoing violence by ensuring that education is uninterrupted and accessible, according to the statement.

The effort is part of the university's overall campaign, “Northeast Can't Wait. Padho! Kuch Bano". This campaign has been renamed "Manipur Can't Wait Even in Tough Times" for the state, according to the statement.

"Education is a beacon of hope and a trajectory for a brighter future. Through this scholarship, we aim to provide financial relief and a supportive environment for students whose lives have been disrupted by violence," said AK Pansari, the Chancellor of the varsity.

Supporting the initiative, climate activist from Manipur Licypriya Kangujam said, "Education is a powerful tool for change."

The scholarship provides a full waiver of the entrance fees for students from Manipuri families afflicted by violence.

To be eligible for the waiver, they must present documentation of their need for financial assistance, according to the statement.