JNU tops IIRF University Ranking 2024; retains #1 Central University position

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has retained its top position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings this year. Like in 2023, the university ranked Number 1 in the category of Top Central Universities of the IIRF rankings in 2024 too, according to a press release from IIRF.

The University of Delhi (DU) in New Delhi moves up to second place, an important improvement from sixth last year.

Furthermore, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has achieved high rankings, demonstrating distinction in research, faculty quality, and student outcomes.

What is IIRF?

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) is a non-governmental organisation that conducts extensive evaluations of educational institutions. The ranking provides thorough insights into university performance across India, establishing standards for academic and research success.

The ranking encompasses a plethora of categories, such as:

Top 50 Central Universities Top 100 Deemed Universities (Government & Private) Top Deemed Universities (Technical & Research) Top Deemed Universities (Arts, Science, Research & Humanities) Top Deemed Universities (Medicine & Health Sciences) Top 100 Private Universities (Overall) Top Private Universities (Technical Programmes) Top Private Universities (Arts, Science, Research & Humanities) Top Private Universities (Medicine & Health Sciences) Top 10 Private Universities (Research) Top 10 Deemed Government Universities (Research) Top 10 Deemed Private Universities (Research) Top 25 Deemed Private Universities (Based on Faculty) Top 25 Private Universities (Based on Faculty) Top 30 Deemed Private Universities (Employability & Alumni Network) Top 30 Private Universities (Employability) Top 30 Emerging Private Universities

IIRF assesses and rates more than 1,000 institutions across the country. This includes over 300 universities, 350 engineering colleges, 150 plus business schools, 50 law colleges, 50 design schools, 50 architectural colleges, and over 100 undergraduate (UG) colleges for Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Computer Applications programmes.

These institutions are ranked based on the following parameters:

Placement Performance (PP)

Teaching Learning Resources & Pedagogy (TLRP)

Research (Volume, Income, and Reputation) (RS)

Industry Income and Integration (III)

Placement Strategies & Support (PSS)

Future Orientation (FO)

External Perception & International Outlook (EPIO)

Other notable rankings:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, and the Homi Bhabha National Institute in Mumbai have all been recognised for their consistent academic excellence and significant contributions to research and education.

Among the Top Private Universities (Overall), Ashoka University in Sonipat has risen to first place from second last year, while Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) in Gandhinagar and Shiv Nadar University in Dadri have been recognised for their holistic education experience, industry connections, and superior technical education.