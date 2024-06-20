upGrad + Microsoft + IIIT Bangalore bring to you GenAI for Leaders certification

upGrad, Microsfot and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore — the trio will be offering a new Certification in GenAI for Leaders. This four-moth course mid-career and seasoned professionals with core Artificial Intelligence (AI) competencies, announced a press release from EdTech upGrad.

An inclusive framework, strong tech faculty support and live sessions with Microsoft are just a few of the various elements that participants will be able to experience.

The pedagogy also includes other elaborative elements such as:

- Build Your Own Business (BYOB) Case allows learners to bring their own business cases and develop solutions throughout their learning journey, ensuring relevant and hands-on experience

- Engage with industry stalwarts with extensive tech backgrounds, including the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Capgemini, an entrepreneur and former Partner at Tata Insights and Quants, the AI/ML Lead at Jio Platforms Limited, and a former Principal Data Scientist at Hewlett-Packard (HP India), through live sessions and masterclasses

- Include six modules encompassing understanding and application of AI and Gen AI in business, and crafting strategies with ROI-focused project planning

- Curated Capstone Projects to apply learned concepts to a comprehensive project, demonstrating mastery

- Reverse-engineered content and workshops with Microsoft and certification to enhance professional credentials

- Over 25 live classes, multiple workshops, and access to cutting-edge AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E and so on