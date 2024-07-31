Civil Service aspirants basement deaths in Delhi: Solidarity march organised today, 3.30 pm. Details here

From Shadipur Metro Station to Patel Nagar, Civil Service aspirants and student community will be carrying out a solidarity march in Delhi at 3.30 pm today, Wednesday, July 31, in memory of the three Civil Service aspirants who lost their lives to basement flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar.

The announcement shared by the aspirants urges students to come together and raise their voices against the exploitation of landlords, brokers and demand for basic amenities. They also want to march against the "administrative apathy by the concerned authorities like MCD" (Municipal Corporation of Delhi).

The students also urged participants to get appealing placards and charts.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, July 27, three students, Tanya Soni from Telangana, Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Nivin Dalwin from Kerala, lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded after a heavy rainfall. The flooding occurred after the gate to the coaching centre broke, allowing water to rush in. Students allege that a malfunctioning entry-exit biometric system trapped the victims in the basement.

Since then, students have been protesting against the coaching institutes for flouting norms and the administration for their negligence.

Mainly, they will also be protesting against the death of another Civil Services aspirant in Delhi's Patel Nagar area who was electrocuted while the individual was trying to cross the street. The deceased was identified as Nilesh Rai (26), he was staying in a PG (paying guest) accommodation in Patel Nagar and the incident happened on July 22.