Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: Five arrested, including owner of basement

An individual drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. Because the car went through the rainwater, the water flow increased and the door of the basement got knocked down, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan, stated a report by PTI.

"So far, 7 persons have been arrested. We are committed to ensuring strict action against all those involved in the case," stated the Delhi Police's post on X.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Delhi High Court, seeking the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the incident, stated a report by ANI.

The plea also sought directions for an investigation into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers who allegedly failed to act on a complaint received on June 26, 2024.

The petitioner is Kutumb, an NGO through its trustee, Jitender Singh, represented by advocate Rudhra Vikram Singh.