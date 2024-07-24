HC seeks stand of Delhi Police on former JNU student Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

Delhi High Court has sought the stand of Delhi Police on the matter of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid's bail plea in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case which is linked to 'larger conspiracy' behind the February 2020 riots, stated an alert from PTI.

This happened today, Wednesday, July 24.

The Delhi HC has issued a notice to the Delhi Police regarding the same.

As per a report by Times of India, a division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia has asked for a response from Delhi Police.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 29.

It may be noted that the special cell of Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, alleged that the former student leader had pre-planned the protest which led to the riots.

It may be recalled that on May 28, Umar Khalid's second bail plea was rejected by a trial court which also noted that the previous denial of bail was the final one.

On July 13, a X storm was initiated by the student community on the occasion of Umar Khalid completing 1,400 days in jail. #UmarKhali1400DaysInJail and #ReleaseAllPoliticalPrisioners hashtags were used.