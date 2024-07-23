Budget 2024: Healthcare infrastructure to be bolstered, says FM Sitharaman

Today, Tuesday, July 25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the importance of bolstering healthcare infrastructure while announcing the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

She highlighted the plan to utilise existing hospital infrastructure to establish more medical colleges and stressed the focus on preventative healthcare.

Here are a few important schemes and programmes that were announced in the Lok Sabha today:



1) Initiative to encourage cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9-14



2) Allocation for Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was increased from Rs 2,100 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 4,108 crore in 2024-25.



3) Under the scheme of Saksham Anganwadi, the existing Anganwadi centres shall be upgraded.



4) The Poshan 2.0 initiative shall also be upgraded to combat the issue of malnutrition and enhance early-stage healthcare services.



5) Allocation for biotechnology, research, and development will also be increased from Rs 500 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,100 crore in 2024-25.



6) Three cancer treatment medicines to be exempted from basic customs duty.

During the Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha today, Tuesday, July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several schemes aimed at upskilling the country's youth and research and innovation.