Heavy rains in Udupi district: Kitchen wall at school caves in; PU colleges, schools to remain shut today

On Sunday, July 14, rains lashed the district of Udupi in Karnataka, so much so that a wall of a kitchen of a school in Doddanagudde collapsed. This happened at Government Higher Primary School, Doddanagudde.

Heavy rains continued to lash the district on Monday, July 16, as well. Though the rain started to reced towards the evening on the same day.

After the collapse, some of the school materials were buried beneath the dilapidated wall, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Not just this, even a few houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains followed by strong winds.

Udupi District Collector (DC) Dr Vidya Kumari K declared a holiday for schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges for today, July 16 on account of prediction of heavy rains and for the safety of students.

The DC also noted that India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next five days in the coastal districts of Karnataka and hence, urged people to observe caution. She requested people not to stand below trees, old walls or buildings plus, urged fishermen not to venture into the sea.

As per the recordings noted by the Rain Monitoring Cell at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Karkala taluk received 89.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on July 15.