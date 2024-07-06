FMGE exam: First shift goes smoothly; what measures is NBEMS taking to keep untoward incidents at bay?

Looks like the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is off to a smooth start today, Saturday, July 6. The Health Ministry officials informed that no untoward incident was noted, stated a report by PTI.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has set up a command centre headquartered in Delhi to supervise the exam. A technical team of 20 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) officials along with senior police officials are taking care of the progress of the exam.

"The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA has visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incidence has been reported," an official said.

This June 2024 exam is being held in 71 centres across 50 cities in 21 states. The exam is being conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

As many as 71 members, nominated by the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), will be visiting the centres plus, 255 appraisers have been appointed and 53 faculty members have been appointed as flying squads. Also, 42 NBEMS staff members have been deputed at the centres.

What is FMGE?

It is a screening test for those medical graduates who have studied abroad and want to practice medicine in the country.