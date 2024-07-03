NEET PG notice on social media stating fresh date for exam is FAKE!

FAKE!
There is a fake circular floating around on social media declaring that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam will be held on August 25.
Allegedly issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) it also goes on to state that the admit cards will be issued on August 20 and that the results will be declared on September 1.
Several medical associations, including the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), have flagged the notification as fake.
Taking to social media, FORDA posted, "Another Fake circular regarding NEET PG dates. Don’t pay attention to this". They posted this today, July 3, at 6.27 pm.
After the NEET PG exam was cancelled mere hours before it was going to be held, speculation is rife about when the exam will be conducted. Media reports say that the exam will be conducted this month or in August.
NEET PG exam was cancelled owing to irregularities in the NEET Undergraduate (UG) exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam has been steeped in allegations such as paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement, impersonation, grace marks issues, 67 toppers, seven toppers from the same exam centre and more.