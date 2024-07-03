DU's Faculty of Law postpones end-semester LLB exam scheduled to begin tomorrow; students express anguish

Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (DU), shared a notice calling for urgent attention today, Wednesday, July 3.
The notice, from Prof (Dr) Anju Vali Tikoo, Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, stated, "Under the orders of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed."
It also informed that fresh dates would be informed in "due course of time".
Students took to social media platform X to express their anguish.
Raunaq Bali, who si studying law, tweeted, "Hundreds of us in the final semester have been stranded now and won't be able to join our law offices and LLM programs on time."
Vice-President of Students' Federation of Delhi, Noel Bunny, tweeted, "Last year's DU Law entrance was conducted by NTA. Amongst the top 100, around 50+ had a common centre at somewhere in Kashmir and most of the them had another commonality of belonging to ABVP. You really are a #TrashNTA"
This sudden cancellation comes in line with several sudden cancellations and postponements like that of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG), respectively. And this follows the various irregularities reported in NEET Undergraduate (UG) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).