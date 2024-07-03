DU's Faculty of Law postpones end-semester LLB exam scheduled to begin tomorrow; students express anguish

Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (DU), shared a notice calling for urgent attention today, Wednesday, July 3.

The notice, from Prof (Dr) Anju Vali Tikoo, Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, stated, "Under the orders of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed."

It also informed that fresh dates would be informed in "due course of time".

Students took to social media platform X to express their anguish.

Raunaq Bali, who si studying law, tweeted, "Hundreds of us in the final semester have been stranded now and won't be able to join our law offices and LLM programs on time."