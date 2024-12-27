Anna University sexual assault case: TN BJP Chief K Annamalai publicly flogs himself in protest | WATCH

On Thursday, yesterday, December 26, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai declared that he would undertake a 48-day fast, whip himself, and remain barefoot until the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was ousted from power.

His protest against the ruling party follows the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University in Chennai, according to CNBC TV18 reports.



"Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself six times. Starting tomorrow, I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. Tomorrow, a protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member. From tomorrow, until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear sandals. There must be an end to this," he declared.



A video has surfaced online today, Friday, December 27, where the BJP chief can be seen flogging himself as per his announcement.