BREAKING: AIIMS New Delhi “ready to file FIR” against attack on intern at PHC Chhainsa, RDA President says

In response to the act of violence against an intern from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi) at a Primary Health Centre in Chhainsa (PHC Chhainsa), Haryana, the institute is considering filing an Institutional First Investigation Report (FIR) on the incident.

This was informed to EdexLive by Dr Indra Shekhar, President of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at AIIMS Delhi today, December 7.

“The institute is willing to file an FIR regarding the matter. The victim is also considering his legal options and is consulting with the legal counsel of AIIMS Delhi before taking any step,” Dr Shekhar said.

He added that they would go ahead with filing the FIR after due legal consultation.

The incident happened on the night of Thursday, December 5. CCTV footage of the incident making the rounds on social media showed the perpetrator walking in what appears to be a corridor, spotting the intern and physically assaulting him before being apprehended by security personnel.

Several doctors and leaders from various doctors' associations, such as the United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) and Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) condemned the incident, reiterating their demand for legislature to protect healthcare workers from violence.