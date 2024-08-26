Delhi riots case: Jamia student Meeran Haider granted 10-day interim bail

Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran Haider was granted a 10-day interim bail by a Delhi Sessions Court on humanitarian grounds. Haider was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case.

The court, however, issued conditions that Haider not speak or give interviews to the media, including social media platforms, and not meet with the general public, reports PTI.

Haider's request for interim bail for four weeks was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.



The court acknowledged the appeal, brought on humanitarian grounds, and stated that there was no male relative to accompany his sister, whose premature child had died.



It noted Haider's submission that he has been in jail since April 1, 2020, without requesting interim bail.



The court stated in its judgement on Saturday, August 24 that the facts cited by Haider had been verified based on the prosecution's reply.



Allowing the application, it said, "The applicant is granted interim bail for 10 days subject to furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount.”



In addition, Haider was mandated by the court to give the investigating officer his mobile phone number, refrain from contacting any witnesses, and not tamper with the evidence to receive interim bail.



"During the interim bail period, the accused shall not talk or give any interview to any media, including social media," the court said.



"He shall not meet the general public," it added.