"NMC Chairman wishes to abolish bond policy," informs FAIMA about NHRC stakeholders meet proceedings

The meeting was scheduled to be held at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, INA, Delhi at 10.30 am today. The meeting was presided over by Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson of the NHRC. Earlier, in an invitation to the stakeholders, NHRC mentioned the following agendas that are to be discussed during the four technical sessions:

1. Issue of bonds in medical education

2. Patients' rights

3. Doctors' rights

4. Problems in disbursal of stipends to interns and PG students.

Following the meeting, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) announced that they will host a press meeting at 3 pm today, April 24, to discuss the proceedings of the meeting.

Announcing this, UDFA's General Secretary Dr Arun Kumar took to X to share, "At 3 PM UDFA Is addressing Press after meeting with NHRC Chaired by Justice Arun Mishra along with NMC Chairman Dr.B.N Gangadhar Sir and NMC Secretary B.Srinivas Sir and many more. Venue -NHRC"

What is the bond policy in India?

For completion of their MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degrees, medical students are required to get into a legal agreement with a government agency or medical institution about working in a specific area or healthcare facility for a specific time.

With the existing bond policy in India, incidents of suicides, stress, and depression reported among PG medical students across various institutions are on the rise.

In January 2024, the NMC advised states and union territories to do away with the ‘seat-leaving bond’ policy in medical colleges considering the “alarming levels of stress, anxiety, and depression” encountered by medical students, particularly PG students, in various institutions.