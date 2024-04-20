Assam SEBA records 75.7% pass percentage in Class X exams

SEBA, the Board of Secondary Education in Assam, unveiled the outcomes of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2024, commonly referred to as Class X, today, Saturday, April 20.

This year's HSLC examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 75.7, with male students achieving a pass percentage of 77.28, female students at 74.41 per cent, and transgender students at 80 per cent, reports ANI.

Out of the 4,19,078 students who appeared for the exam, 3,17,317 students successfully cleared it.

In terms of divisions, 1,05,873 students attained the first division with scores of 60 per cent and above, while 1,50,764 secured the second division, and 60,680 secured the third division.



Remarkably, 6,392 students distinguished themselves by achieving Distinction Marks (510 & above), while 20,552 students earned Star Marks (450 & above).

Anurag Doloi, from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat, emerged as a standout performer with an exceptional score of 593 out of 600.



Joining the ranks of the top performers are Jharna Saikia of Biswanath (590 marks), Manas Pratim Saikia of Majuli (588 marks), Bedanta Choudhury of Barpeta (588 marks), and Devashree Kashyap of Nagaon (588 marks).