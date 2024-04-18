Hiring & skilling in Indian electronics saw 154% increase in FY 23-24: Report

A report, which was published today, Thursday, April 18, revealed that the Indian electronics industry saw a massive growth of 154 per cent in terms of hiring and skilling in the last financial year, that is, March 2023 to March 2024.



The highest percentage of hiring was accounted for by the telecom sector at 64 per cent, followed closely by the lighting and automotive verticals, reveals research conducted by Quess Corp, a workforce management solutions provider.



In addition, there was a significant deployment of women in various roles in the electronics industry, particularly in manufacturing, says the report, according to ANI.

“Women are increasingly being deployed as operators, quality assurance professionals, and in testing roles,” the findings showed. Women constitute 78 per cent of the industry’s workforce.

Tamil Nadu has the highest share of electronics hiring demand, leading the states with a significant 33 per cent. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana follow.



“The Indian electronics manufacturing sector is on a growth trajectory fuelled by innovation and transformation. Industry experts forecast the creation of one million jobs by 2025-2026, and the market size is expected to reach Rs 400 billion by 2025,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp.

Along with rising consumer demand, government programmes like Made in India and the production-linked incentive (PLI) plan have contributed to this expansion.

There are various reasons behind the rise in women's employment in the electronics manufacturing industry.



The nature of the work, which frequently entails dexterity and exact handling of small parts, complements women's attention to detail and dexterity.

“Additionally, women demonstrate a strong ability to learn quickly and adapt, enabling them to thrive in fast-paced production settings,” the report noted.



Electronic engineers, instrumental engineers, and electronic design engineers are among the critical positions that are in great demand. These positions pay an average of Rs 18,000 and Rs 32,000 a month.



The study also revealed that in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector, flexible staffing has become the go-to employment option.