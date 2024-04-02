NID Andhra Pradesh: Students protest against “refugee camp”-like campus, boycott classes

Established in 2015, NID Andhra Pradesh is an autonomous educational institution under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

The institute is currently functioning out of the campus of Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. As per its website, the institution also announced setting up a 50-acre campus in Amaravati.

However, the protesting students paint a different picture of the situation and say that the reality is far from what they were promised. They allege that since its inception eight years ago, the institution has not been transparent with the status of the construction of the new campus.



They further allege that “successive batches of students were hoodwinked into taking admission by false and inadequate information on the website, and told about the reality only after joining”.



Six batches of students have graduated from the institution without getting to experience the infrastructure they were promised, the protesting students allege. In a press statement shared by them with EdexLive, they say that students were left to arrange for their own accommodation and food.

At the same time, other campuses of NID offered their students hostel and mess facilities, along with an actual campus to call their own. As a result, many students had to find accommodation in the townships and residential areas near the campus.

Lack of transparency and delays

The statement goes on to detail that the students received an extended break following their odd-semester examinations in December 2023, to “facilitate the transition to the new campus” in Amaravati. Students say the new campus was not fully constructed at this point.



This hiatus was extended for two months, students say, and no information was given to them about when they could resume classes. It was only upon repeated inquiries from students and their parents, that the administration announced that the classes would be resumed from March this year, albeit in online mode.



Moreover, when parents of a few students visited the campus ahead of the tentative reopening and transition date and found the campus to be “inhospitable”, the administration assured them that bare minimum facilities, such as laundry, mess, hostels, and emergency medical services would be operational.



However, the students revealed that this was not the case.

Uninhabitable campus

In the statement, the students narrate that to their shock, these facilities were not operational in the slightest. There was a severe water crisis on the campus with unsafe drinking water at the institute, as well as a shortage of water in hostel washrooms, they say.