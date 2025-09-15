A tale of bureaucratic journey: 'Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird' launched

Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird, a compelling novel, paints an imaginative picture of India’s administrative landscape. It follows the journey of an idealistic Indian Administrative Services (IAS) couple, Satyanand and Mira, as they navigate the intricate challenges of public service, according to PTI.

Penned by H P Kumar, a veteran with extensive experience in finance, governance, and public service, Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird explores the emotional, ethical, and societal facets of governance, offering a nuanced perspective on the bureaucratic system.

The book highlights the intense competition among lakhs of young aspirants who dedicate years to preparing for the civil services, particularly the IAS. With only a limited number of vacancies, few succeed, prompting the novel to ask, “What is the cost of chasing the IAS dream?”

Beyond examining the societal impact of the IAS craze, the book urges readers to consider redirecting young talent toward diverse and productive avenues. It proposes innovative models for creating employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas.

Through the struggles of Satyanand and Mira, whose passion for national service is tested by bureaucratic complexities, the novel explores the tension between personal conviction and systemic limitations. Its central message is clear: ethics and morality must be the foundation of a disciplined and prosperous society.

The book was recently launched in a notable ceremony graced by former Chief Justice of the J&K High Court, M M Kumar, marking a significant moment for this thought-provoking narrative.