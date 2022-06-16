This year's Raja festival came as a pleasant surprise for the inmates of Child Care Home at Sonepur town, Odisha, thanks to an initiative of the district administration.



On Tuesday evening, June 14, all 41 inmates of the orphanage were taken on a shopping spree to the largest garment store in the town where they purchased new clothes of their choice.



Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, who organised the trip, said children enjoy every festival. Raja is an occasion when kids engage themselves in merry-making with family and friends. Accompanied by parents, they buy new clothes and enjoy various delicacies. But the inmates of Child Care Home never get such an opportunity.



"These children have no one other than the administration to take care of them. It was worth watching the smiling faces of the kids during the shopping spree. They were brimming with joy," said Aboli.



Childhood is the time when imagination gorows wings. Happy and positive experiences leave a lasting impact on their emotional and mental growth, she added.



Sumita Barik (13), an inmate, said she had never got a chance to buy clothes of her choice. "I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Like me, other children were also very happy," she added.



District Child Protection Officer Chaturbhuja Das; Information and Public Relations Officer AK Bhoi and child welfare committee member Ranjita Sahoo accompanied the children for the shopping spree which was followed by a sumptuous treat.



The orphanage is home to both girls and boys aged between four and 15 years.