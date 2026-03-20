Israel working to gradually reopen schools, says PM Netanyahu

Tel Aviv : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday lauded the resilience of the citizens amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and said that work is underway to gradually reopen schools with "responsibility and sound judgement".



He made the remarks in a video message in Hebrew shared on X.

The Israeli PM thanked people for their perseverance, and said, "We are working to gradually reopen schooling, with responsibility and sound judgment, and to return to our children, as much as possible, stability, security, and routine."