ICC Education Programme fuelling global cricket growth before Olympics return



Accessible via web and mobile applications, it will deliver improved capabilities in data access, management, monitoring, and reporting at the Member level. These enhanced insights will enable Members to develop more effective domestic strategies, track progress, and achieve defined targets.

ICC General Manager, Development, Will Glenwright, said: "The continued growth of cricket globally depends on the strength of our people, systems, and pathways. Through the ICC Training and Education Programme, we are committed to equipping our Members with the tools and knowledge needed to build sustainable and high-performing cricket environments that not only improve the competitiveness of international cricket but also improve the playing experience for all.