Won't implement fee regulation for private schools this year: Delhi govt tells SC



However, it recorded that the Delhi government had taken a better course by clarifying that the Act would be implemented only from next year.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, enacted in August 2025, lays down a statutory framework to regulate fees charged by private unaided schools in the national capital, with the aim of preventing arbitrary fee hikes.

The new legislation has introduced a two-tier approval process for any fee increase by private schools, requiring scrutiny first by a school-level committee and then by a district-level appellate body. It also mandates the formation of a School Level Fee Regulation Committee in every private school consisting of representatives of the school management, the principal, teachers, parents of children and a nominee of the Directorate of Education.